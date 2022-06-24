Weather Forecast: A few showers Friday

MISSOULA — A weak low pressure system will bring some scattered showers and cooler temperatures to western Montana Friday. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s. A few isolated thunderstorms could also develop later this afternoon.

Temperatures quickly warm up for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s Saturday and 80s Sunday.

The warmest days next week come Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds. Expect high temperatures in the 80s and 90s both days.

The high pressure ridge begins to break down Wednesday. This will allow temperatures to cool a bit dropping back into the 70s and low 80s for the rest of the week.