Weather Forecast: A few showers linger Tuesday

MISSOULA — Cloud cover and light rain showers will linger Tuesday. These showers will be most widespread across northwest Montana by mid morning and early afternoon. Mild temperatures will keep snow levels to the highest mountain peaks. The further south you travel, the drier it will be with the Bitterroot Valley seeing mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Very warm air is expected Wednesday with temperatures approaching record warmth. Highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 50s with even a few low 60s possible.

Thursday will be a mild and breezy day across western Montana with highs ranging in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Temperatures begin to cool Friday and continue into the weekend. However, even these temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Our next weather system does look to move in Saturday bringing valley rain/snow and mountain snow back to the forecast.