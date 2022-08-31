Weather Forecast: A few showers possible tonight

MISSOULA — Looking at another very hot day today with highs well into the 90s. Missoula set a new record high Tuesday when we reached 97 degrees. With the record set at 94 degrees today, another day with record breaking temperatures is likely.

Tonight, a weak system will bring a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. These will be primarily found across northwest Montana, however, a stray shower or two can't be ruled out for locations further south.

The storms will come to an end before sunrise Thursday, leading to another sunny and hot day. However, temperatures will be running slightly cooler than today topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Hot temperatures stick around through our Labor Day weekend with highs remaining in the low to mid 90s.

Taking a look at the long term forecast, a break down in the ridge of high pressure is looking likely by the end of next week. This will usher in much cooler weather. Right now models are showing highs dropping into the 60s and low 70s by Friday of next week. This is still over a week out so much could change, stay tuned for updates.