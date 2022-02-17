Weather Forecast: A few showers stick around Thursday

MISSOULA — We'll stay mostly dry today, however, northwest Montana could see a few light rain/snow showers develop in the valleys with light snow in the mountains. It will be breezy today as well with gusts around 20-30 mph this afternoon.

Expect a dry day Friday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Showers return to primarily northwest Montana Saturday, however, with temps in the low to mid 40s this will fall as mostly rain in the valleys with some snow in the higher elevations.

Big changes to our weather pattern start Sunday. Out in front of a very strong cold front, snow will develop for all of western Montana. An arctic air mass will then first impact northwest Montana Sunday afternoon and evening. As the front moves through expect gusty winds along with blowing snow to develop. This front will then move into west-central and southwest Montana Sunday night into Monday morning.

Behind this front very cold temperatures move in to start next week. Highs will only be in the teens Monday and Tuesday with lows in the single digits or below zero. Temperatures will begin to warm after this, however, colder air remains in place through next week with highs in the 20s and 30s Wednesday - Friday.

