Weather Forecast: A few showers & thunderstorms Tuesday

MISSOULA — A system brings a chance for rain showers and even a thunderstorm as well Tuesday. This same set up will happen again on Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

For both Tuesday and Wednesday, even though it is a small chance, some storms will have the potential to produce heavy rain with a flash flood potential over burn scars.

Expect temperatures to be in the 70s on both Thursday and Friday with partly sunny skies. Even though smoke and haze will still linger, it is generally expected to become better and not as heavy by the end of the week.

A change to an overall cooler and wetter weather pattern is expected by this weekend and will continue into next week. Models are showing temperatures falling into the 60s and low 70s Saturday and Sunday then continue to drop into the 60s next week. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will also be present this weekend and continue into next week as well.