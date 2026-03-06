Weather Forecast: A few showers to start the weekend; very windy end

Missoula - A few rain and snow showers are on tap overnight Friday into the first half of Saturday with just isolated activity later on in the day. Expect some sun-breaks and highs topping out in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Weather Forecast: 3.6.26

Beginning Sunday, a potent system will begin to impact the northern Rockies with highs in the 50s. An atmospheric river will initially target northwest Montana before shifting southward as a potent cold front crosses the region by Monday morning. While this front will drop snow levels to valley floors, wind will be the biggest impact. Right now, valley locations could easily see gusts in the 30-50mph range with 50-70mph possible in the highest terrain on Sunday and early Monday. A High Wind Watch has been issued and will be upgraded eventually to an 'Advisory' or 'Warning'.

Highs will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s for Monday and into the upper 30s for Tuesday allowing that potential for valley snow. While it's still to early to call potential valley accumulations, it will be difficult regardless due to warming ground temperatures this time of year. Still, travel impacts will be possible and very likely at pass level+.

Much of next week is looking cooler and very active.

