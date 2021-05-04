Weather Forecast: A few showers Tuesday

MISSOULA — A weak system will bring scattered rain showers to western Montana Tuesday. Between the showers expected partly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A quick, but significant warming trend is expected with high pressure for the middle of the week. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s and 70s Wednesday then 70s and 80s Thursday. Some 90s will even be possible in a few Idaho valleys Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will quickly drop temperatures and bring scattered rain showers back to the forecast Friday as highs top out in the 50s.

Confidence remains low for the weekend on exactly how much rain and mountain snow will fall, however, an overall cool and wet weekend is expected as high temperatures only top out in the 40s to low 50s Saturday and low to mid 50s Sunday.