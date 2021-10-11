Weather Forecast: A few snow showers and cool Monday

MISSOULA — A strong low pressure system will bring widespread snow for locations along and east of the divide in southwest Montana Monday. So, if you have plans to travel east today towards Butte or Bozeman, be prepared for difficult travel and snow covered roads.

For those of us west of divide, locations surrounding Georgetown Lake, Philipsburg and Anaconda will see snow showers develop. 1"-to-4" will be possible in the higher elevations with light accumulations elsewhere.

The Bitterroot Valley will see some light snow this morning with some rain/snow showers this afternoon. The mountain passes such as Lost Trail, Homestake and MacDonald Pass could see around 1"-to-3" of snow. Other than these spots here, most of western Montana will be dry and cool today with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday through Thursday will feature cool and mostly dry weather with highs in the 40s to low 50s. A weak system could bring a few snow showers to parts of western Montana over night Wednesday. Other than that things will remain dry.

High pressure looks to build back in for the weekend making way for some very nice fall weather. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s with sunshine Saturday and Sunday.