Weather Forecast: A few snow showers and cool Thursday

MISSOULA — Another cool and cloudy day is expected Thursday with high temperatures only in the 40s. A little valley rain/snow along with light mountain snow will also be possible. Not a lot of snow will fall in the mountains, however, passes such as Lolo, Lookout and Marias may see some slick spots develop especially Thursday morning and evening.

Drier and warmer air starts moving in Friday as a high pressure ridge builds. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies Friday with highs in the 50s.

The ridge of high pressure moves right over top of us this weekend with high temperatures returning to the 60s. Some areas will even be pushing 70 degrees by Sunday.

Temperatures cool slightly to start next week, however, the trend is to keep mild and dry fall weather in the forecast with highs remaining in the 50s and 60s.

