Weather Forecast: A few snow showers Friday

MISSOULA — A weak cold front moved through western Montana last night. Behind the front, cooler air with some light snow showers will be possible this morning across western Montana.

Drier conditions develop this afternoon. Then by this evening, a quick push of snow will move into southwest Montana. The Bitterroot Valley will just see light snow or flurries with very little to no snow accumulation expected. Most of the snow will fall on areas closer towards the divide. 1"-to-3" will be possible around Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake, Deer Lodge, Butte and Homestake Pass through Saturday morning.

Mostly dry and cooler temperatures set up for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Next week is looking to be active and colder as a push of arctic air is becoming more likely. Showers will start Tuesday as rain/snow in the valleys. Then as an arctic front moves through precipitation will change to all snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It is to early to talk snow amounts but widespread accumulating snow is becoming more likely for all elevations during this time. High temperatures will go from the 40s Tuesday to the 20s and low 30s Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned for more details over the next few days.