Weather Forecast: A few snow showers linger tonight into Wednesday

MISSOULA — Cloudy skies with a few light snow showers are possible for the rest of the afternoon and evening with highs topping out in the mid to upper 30s.

Light snow will continue for Northwest Montana on Wednesday, while west-central and southwest Montana stay dry.

No major impacts are expected for Thanksgiving travel, however, light snow will continue to be a possibility over most mountain passes. This will lead to periods of snow-covered roads through Thursday.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, a high pressure ridge will start to build leading to drier weather. Models then show this ridge sticking around into next week. If this scenario plays out, valley fog and inversions will become more likely.

Details on this in the coming days.