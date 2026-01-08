Weather Forecast: A few snow showers to end the work week

MISSOULA — Look for scattered snow showers into Friday as we sit behind an exiting trough of low pressure.

Lows on Thursday will be in the upper teens to upper 20s and highs on Friday will be in the mid 30s.

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 1.8.26

High pressure will keep the region under a stagnant weather pattern through the weekend and much of the next week. Expect valley fog, low clouds and the potential for degraded air quality.

A weak disturbance will override the ridge on Monday/early Tuesday, bringing some mountain snow and a valley rain/snow mix — even the potential of freezing rain depending on how quickly valley inversions develop and how strong they become.

High pressure restrengthens for the rest of the week with highs on the rise — 40s will be likely.