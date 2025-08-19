Weather Forecast: A few storms Tuesday & Wednesday

This week will definitely feel like summer across the northern Rockies!

Tuesday will continue to showcase a few thunderstorms - mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Any stronger storms (an isolated severe storm isn’t out of the question) will be capable of brief, heavy rain and gusty & erratic winds with gusts up to 50mph. Otherwise, we’ll see more sun than clouds with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Erin Yost

A weak and mainly dry cold front looks to move through Wednesday into Thursday which will knock the temps back down into the upper 80s for Wednesday with an isolated thunderstorm, but into the low to mid 80s Thursday with breezy conditions at times. Still, I’d expect ample sunshine with a minimal threat of precipitation.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the region this weekend. Highs will top out around 10 degrees above average in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Look for ample sunshine with a minor threat for a late day, pop up thunderstorm Sunday.