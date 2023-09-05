Weather Forecast: A few thunderstorms possible this week

MISSOULA - Over all, this week will feature mostly quiet and pleasant weather.

Highs will be running right around to a bit above seasonal normal topping out in the mid-70s to low 80s.

There is, however, a slight chance for some thunderstorms to pop up each afternoon and evening.

These storms will not be widespread, and in fact, most of us stay dry.

However, there is around a 20% to 30% chance of seeing an isolated thunderstorm Wednesday through Friday.

The weekend will remain dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

