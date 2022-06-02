Weather Forecast: A few thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

MISSOULA — We'll start the day with some sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Clouds then increase with a few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. West-central and southwest Montana will have the best chance to see a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Thunderstorms will be more widespread Friday afternoon across the northern Rockies. Gusty winds to about 40 mph, brief heavy rain and small hail will accompany storms that develop.

Expect an overall cooler weekend with highs in the 60s. Off and on rain showers will also be present through the weekend with the best chance of rain coming on Sunday.

High temperatures remain in the 60s with scattered rain showers through Tuesday of next week. Models are then showing a ridge of high pressure beginning to build by Wednesday. This will allow for warmer and drier weather by the end of next week with highs returning to the 70s.

