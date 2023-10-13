Weather Forecast: A pleasant weekend ahead

MISSOULA — We are looking at a pretty nice day today and this will continue into the weekend with highs in the 60s along with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

We will have the chance to see a partial solar eclipse tomorrow morning starting around 9:15 a.m.

However, unfortunately, models are showing a lot of cloud cover to start the day with slow clearing and sunshine by the afternoon.

The only thing to watch this weekend will be the slight chance for a few light rain showers Sunday morning as a weak weather system moves through.

The warmest day will come Monday as highs reach into the mid-60s and even low 70s.

Our next weather system brings cooler air along with a better chance for rain by Tuesday of next week.

