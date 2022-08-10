Weather Forecast: Above-average overnight lows and midweek storms

MISSOULA — If you have struggled to sleep well over the past few nights, above-average overnight lows may be the cause. Our overnight lows are typically 10-15 degrees than we have seen in the last week. Storms that are rolling in today may help cool down our evenings, but not to our cool normal.

The early morning hours will be the coolest and clearest time of the day. By noon, the monsoon moisture could trigger some showers and thunderstorms to continue throughout the evening. These storms will stick around Thursday as more scattered showers and rather than isolated storms. Friday shows the rain clearly slightly.

This weekend may be wet and stormy as well, with the current futuretrack indicating potential for more precipitation. Temperatures will stay in the mid 90s throughout the week and into the weekend.