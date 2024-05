MISSOULA — High pressure will be the main factor in our weather through the weekend.

Highs will be in the 60s and even a few low 70s Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the low and mid 70s Friday then mid-70s to low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

The high pressure ridge will break down by Monday of next week.

This will drop temperatures into the 60s and low 70s with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible as well.