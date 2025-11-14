Weather Forecast: Active end to the week

MISSOULA — Scattered showers (pretty high snow levels) and breezy conditions will continue through Friday as a cold front impacts the Northern Rockies.

Erin Yost

The main threat on Friday will be the wind. Strong southwesterly winds along the ridgetops and through wind-prone areas (like the high terrain of Glacier National Park) could gust over 50 mph. Most of the valley gusts are more likely to be in the 20-30mph range, except for the Butte/Blackfoot Region, where gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph are expected.

Saturday will feature scattered mountain snow and valley rain for mainly Northwest Montana. Elsewhere, isolated showers are possible with a nice mix of clouds and sun otherwise. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday should start off mainly dry and partly cloudy, but cloud and precipitation chances will increase by the late morning/early afternoon as our next disturbance moves in. That looks to impact the area into Monday/Tuesday with mountain snow and generally valley rain.

Cooler air will be drawn in and will gradually lower snow levels. There’s the possibility of a rain/snow mix on valley floors by Tuesday or early Wednesday. Daytime highs look to be in the upper 40s Monday, mid 40s Tuesday, and low 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

