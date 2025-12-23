Weather Forecast: Active weather, but likely no white Christmas

MISSOULA — After rain/snow showers transition into northwest Montana Tuesday afternoon/evening, a lull will emerge as we head into early Wednesday. Be mindful of re-freeze on area roads overnight as lows drop into the upper 20s to low 30s!

Weather Forecast: 12.23.25

By Wednesday afternoon, our next surge of moisture arrives along with a warm front. With ground temperatures hovering near freezing, black ice is a concern where rain falls Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Unfortunately, this mild air mass will likely dash hopes for a white Christmas for many in the lower elevations as highs Thursday look to top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Too little, too late? A quick moving, but potent trough will move through the area Friday with a cold front capable of dropping snow levels to valley floors by the evening/overnight hours. Snow levels should fall throughout the day with wet snow accumulating for area passes and rain transitioning to snow eventually in the valleys. Wind gusts of 25-45mph will accompany the front Friday night/Saturday morning as it passes through.

Expect lingering snow showers Saturday with sun breaks and highs in the upper 20s to low 30s!

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are looking partly cloudy and dry. Highs will rise each day and likely be above average starting Monday.