Weather Forecast: Active weather continues

MISSOULA — Chilly and showery weather continues through today and Wednesday with highs only reaching the mid-40s to low 50s.

Wednesday night into Thursday cold air will move east to west across the divide bringing another round of snow to Northwest Montana.

Snowfall amounts of 1"-to-2" will be possible in the Flathead Valley with higher amounts for locations around Bigfork, Swan Lake, Columbia Falls and West Glacier. Marias Pass could pick up 5"-to-10" of snow during this time.

Everything begins to switch on Friday as high pressure builds across the region.

Expect sunny skies and warming temperatures into the weekend with highs in the 50s Friday, 60s Saturday and Sunday then approaching 70 by Monday of next week.

