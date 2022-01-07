Weather Forecast: Active weather continues Friday

MISSOULA — Freezing rain has developed this morning in the Bitterroot, Missoula and Mission Valleys. This will continue through the morning before changing to rain/snow mix. Northwest Montana will continue to see snow this morning with heavy snow possible at times. The valleys of northwest Montana will then transition to a rain/snow mix by the afternoon. Expect mountain snow to continue Friday.

Gusty winds will develop this afternoon across western Montana. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph in the valleys with gusts of 50-60 mph in the mountains. Very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected today with the combination of heavy snow and gusty winds. Valleys will see periods of blowing and drifting snow this afternoon and evening as the winds pick up.

Confidence is high for a ridge of high pressure to develop Sunday into early next week. Widespread valley snowpack will encourage the development of strong valley inversions, setting the stage for deteriorating air quality.

