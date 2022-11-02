Weather Forecast: Active weather continues through the weekend

MISSOULA - Snow showers will continue off and on today as a low pressure and cold front exits the region.

Snow will be most widespread across northwest Montana.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Mission and Flathead valleys — along with the West Glacier Region — through 6 p.m. tonight.

An additional 2"-to-4" of snow will be possible.

Thursday is shaping up to be dry and chilly with highs only in the 30s.

Our next weather system brings snow back to the forecast Thursday night into Friday morning.

Winter driving conditions will return to mountain passes.

Light snow accumulations will also be possible for all of western Montana waking up Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon valleys will transition to rain or a rain/snow mix while mountains continue to see snow.

Saturday, yet another system brings another round of valley rain/snow and mountain snow.

No snow accumulation is expected in the valleys during the day Saturday.

However, by Saturday evening once temperatures cool, precipitation will transition back to snow with more light snow accumulations in the valleys by Sunday morning.

By the time the weekend is done, mountains across western Montana will have received 1-to-2 feet of snow.

Next week, the coldest air of the season is expected with highs dropping into the 20s and low 30s.

Lows will be in the single digits and teens with light snow possible each day.

