Weather Forecast: Active weather for the start of April

MISSOULA — Happy Monday!

As March comes to an end and we head into April, we have an active weather pattern moving in for western Montana.

A low pressure system is currently spinning out in the Pacific Ocean and will bring in moisture from now through about Thursday.

Active weather for the start of April

Valley impacts will remain minimal with temperatures in the upper 40°s and low 50°s. We may get a mixture of snow and rain off and on until Friday. When precipitation isn't falling, expect mostly cloudy skies.

Mountain passes will likely see the most snow though. As a result, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Bitterroot and Sapphire ranges and for Granite County.

Areas like Homestake and Bozeman passes are under a Winter Storm Warning.

These advisories/warnings begin tonight at 6 PM and expire at 12 PM tomorrow.

One uncertainty with this weather is the track of the low pressure. Right now, the track would lead to some wrap-around moisture and heavily hit SW Montana (hence, the advisories/warnings).

However, if the track changes at all, this could mean some good snow for places like the Seeley/Swan Lake areas and Northwest Montana.

Continue to keep an eye on the forecast this week until Friday. By the weekend, warmer temperatures and sunshine will make a comeback!

