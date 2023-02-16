Weather Forecast: Active weather returns

MISSOULA - Nice weather here on your Thursday afternoon with sunshine and highs ranging in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Today will be the last day like this for quite some time as big changes are on the way.

Friday through Sunday, several weak systems will move through the Northern Rockies.

This will bring off-and-on light to moderate snow to the mountains with off-and-on rain/snow in the valleys.

Temperatures will be in the 30s to low 40s.

A stronger system moves through Monday and Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy snow will fall in the mountains with valleys initially seeing rain/snow Sunday night and Monday then turning to all snow Monday night and Tuesday.

Very difficult travel is expected across western Montana during this time, especially over mountain passes.

Arctic air will then move in Wednesday through Friday.

During this time, highs will be in the single digits and teens with lows dropping below zero.

