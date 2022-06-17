Weather Forecast: Active weather returns this weekend

MISSOULA — For many, Friday will be the warmest day of the year with temperatures in the 80s to low 90s. It will be breezy today as well with the strongest wind gusts in southwest Montana. Wind gusts in the Bitterroot Valley will be around 25-35 mph. The strongest winds will be found for areas near the divide with gusts of 35-45 mph possible for locations such as Butte, Philipsburg, Anaconda and Deer Lodge.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening for locations primarily west of Missoula along I-90 and in north west Montana. Some storms could become severe with hail, strong winds and heavy rain all possible.

Temperatures drop into the 70s Saturday with the thunderstorm threat sliding south. West-central and southwest Montana will have the best chance to see storms Saturday with once again some strong storms possible.

A low pressure system will bring rain and cooler temps back for Sunday and Monday with highs dropping into the 50s and low 60s. Even though rain does not look to be as heavy as what we saw at the beginning of this week, some heavy rain could develop with this system leading to flooding concerns primarily for locations across northwest Montana.

Temperatures quickly warm back up and drier air moves in Tuesday. Expect highs to return to the 70s and stay here for the rest of next week.