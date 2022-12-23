Weather Forecast: Active weather this Christmas weekend

MISSOULA - Snow showers will continue off and on through the remainder of the afternoon and evening.

Models are evening showing light snow continuing into the early morning hours Saturday.

Northwest Montana will keep light snow Saturday while west-central and southwest Montana are mostly dry and cool with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

The forecast becomes a bit more challenging with our next system Saturday night into Sunday.

Cold air will still be in place, however, our next system brings moist and warm air from the Pacific Ocean.

So, for those that keep the colder air longer, snow will continue.

However, those that begin to mix out, are expected to see periods of light freezing rain.

As of right now, locations in northwest Montana along Highway 2 are more likely to keep snow longer than most.

Locations in the southern Bitterroot typically see temperatures moderate, allowing for a wintry mix, or freezing rain.

Mountains will continue to see snow during this time.

Active and warmer weather continues into next week with valleys continuing to see rain/snow and mountains see all snow.

