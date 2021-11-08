Weather Forecast: Active weather this week

MISSOULA — While west-central and southwest Montana see clear skies throughout the day, northwest Montana will experience some light snow Monday morning. Skies will then clear by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Our next system brings valley rain/snow showers and mountain snow Tuesday. Very little snow accumulation is expected in the valleys, however, some icy spots could develop during the morning and evening hours with wet roads. Mountain passes will see light snow accumulations with snow covered roads.

While no major storm systems are expected this week, western Montana will see off and on light valley rain/snow and mountain snow through the week and continue into the weekend. Periodic slippery spots will develop in valleys especially during the mornings and evenings when temperatures are coolest. Off and on light snow in the mountains will lead to snow covered roads over passes through the week.