Weather Forecast: Active weather this week, a mix of spring/winter

MISSOULA — The Northern Rockies will be under an active weather pattern this week, bringing a series of weather disturbances that may create challenging conditions, mainly in the mountainous regions.

Through the early part of the week, scattered rain and snow showers are expected in the valleys.

Temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year, with highs struggling to reach the mid-40s.

Snowfall will primarily impact higher elevation areas, leading to reduced visibility and potentially dangerous slushy roadways.

Midweek brings a welcomed break, with Wednesday shaping up to be the driest day of the week.

High temperatures will be awfully chilly Wednesday morning, ranging from the low teens to mid-20s. If you have travel plans, Wednesday offers a better window for safe travel conditions.

As we head toward the end of the week, conditions will turn active again with another weather system moving in.

Expect snow to return, especially on Thursday, bringing with it reduced visibility and slick roadways once more.

By Friday, snowfall may accumulate in mountainous areas, so keep an eye on travel advisories.

High temperatures will remain below normal, hovering in the low to mid-30s°F, with overnight lows dipping into the 20s°F.

In summary, be prepared for an active week of weather in western Montana.

Plan for below-normal temperatures and stay tuned for updates as the weather develops!

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: