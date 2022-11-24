Weather Forecast: Active weather this weekend, cold next week

MISSOULA - Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

Overall a pretty nice day, for those that can break inversions temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Those stuck under valley inversions will see temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Expect this exact same setup Friday.

Our next system brings light mountain snow along with a wintry mix to the valleys Friday night. This will be most likely across northwest Montana.

Even though this is a weak system, travel could be difficult Friday night into Saturday morning, especially for those that see freezing rain.

A transition to a very cold and active weather pattern starts Sunday. As this happens, snow will develop for western Montana.

Accumulating snow is likely for all elevations. Right now models are showing a good chance for at least 2" in the valleys and up to 6" in the mountains.

Next week highs drop into the teens and twenties with periods of snow continuing across the northern Rockies.

