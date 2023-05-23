Weather Forecast: Active weather through the week

MISSOULA - Looking at very pleasant Spring weather Tuesday with highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies.

A low pressure system brings showers and storms to Western Montana tonight into early Wednesday morning.

Most of the will develop after 10 p.m. The heaviest rainfall for locations further east, Glacier National Park, Seeley Lake and Philipsburg/Butte.

Wednesday will see an increase in cloud cover along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

These will be most likely in west-central and southwest Montana.

The end of the week and weekend will showcase another trough of low pressure moving through the Northern Rockies.

This low pressure will bring in scattered rain showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Sunday.

Highs will remain above average for this time of year topping out in the low to upper 70s.

