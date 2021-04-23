Weather Forecast: Active weather through the weekend

MISSOULA — Scattered snow showers will be possible for west-central and southwest Montana Friday morning. These will clear out by mid morning leading to a dry and cool day across the northern Rockies with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Showers return to western Montana Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday. Whatever plans you may have for the weekend just be prepared for occasional valley rain, mountain snow and temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Scattered showers remain in the forecast Monday, however, as drier air moves in showers won't be as widespread.

Warmer temperatures and drier conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds overhead with highs in the 50s and 60s.