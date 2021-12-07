Weather Forecast: Active weather through this week

MISSOULA — Expect mostly dry conditions Tuesday with cloudy skies overhead. However, there will still be the chance for some light valley snow for areas along and north of the I-90 corridor and a rain/snow mix for those south of I-90. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 30s across northwest Montana to the low to mid 40s for the Bitterroot Valley.

Our next weather system will bring more widespread precipitation Wednesday. As this will be a warmer system, valleys will see a rain/snow mix with mountains continuing to build that snow pack.

Cooler temperatures move in Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. There will be a chance for light snow each day, however, very little accumulation is expected.

Active weather continues through the weekend with yet another system bringing more snow to western Montana. The main question will be, how warm will temperatures get and will precipitation fall as snow or a rain/snow mix in the valleys. Right now, temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s which could bring a wide variety of weather. Stay tuned for more details here as we move closer to the weekend.