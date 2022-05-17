Weather Forecast: Active weather with snow developing this week

MISSOULA — Mild, dry, and breezy winds are expected across the Northern Rockies this afternoon. Westerly wind gusts of 20-30 mph will develop across valley locations later in the day. High temperatures will reach into the 60s and 70s. Be prepared for choppy conditions on area rivers and lakes.

Wednesday through Friday, a cool and unsettled weather pattern will develop across the northern Rockies.

An approaching cold front will bring scattered rain showers and gusty winds to western Montana Wednesday afternoon and evening. In fact the strongest winds gusts look to develop along and south of the I-90 corridor. Wind gusts of 35-45 mph will be possible for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys with gusts of 45-55 mph possible for locations closer to the divide (Philipsburg, Anaconda and Butte).

As the cold front moves through Wednesday night into Thursday morning mountain snow along with valley rain or rain/snow will develop across western Montana. The biggest impacts will occur in the Glacier National Park region as snow levels fall to around 3,500 feet by Thursday morning. Moderate to heavy snow will impact Glacier through Friday morning with 6"-to-12" possible from around Avalanche Creek to Logan Pass. Those planning on being in the back country or biking Going-to-the-Sun Road should prepare for cold and snowy conditions. Snow will also impact travel over Marias Pass with periods of poor visibility and slushy conditions.

Showers will continue through the upcoming weekend under a northwesterly flow pattern. Temperatures will slowly trend warmer each day through Sunday.