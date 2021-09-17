Weather Forecast: Active weekend of weather

MISSOULA — Chilly temperatures this morning will give way to mild weather this afternoon. Expect highs in the 70s for your Friday with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Active weather then moves in this weekend as a low pressure and cold front moves through the Region.

The cold front will reach northwest Montana first Saturday afternoon. Highs across northwest Montana will be in the 60s with scattered rain showers developing later in the day. The cold front wont reach west-central and southwest Montana until Saturday evening. So expect a mild, dry and windy day for these locations with highs in the 70s.

Gusty winds are expected across western Montana Saturday as the front approaches and then moves through. Widespread wind gust of 30-40 mph will be possible for all of western Montana. There is high confidence for even stronger wind gusts for locations along and east of the divide in west-central and southwest Montana. Areas such as Butte, Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake, Drummond and Deer Lodge could see gusts of 50 mph or higher. Damage to trees, power lines, and personal property is possible, and critical fire weather conditions are expected.

Behind the front widespread rain and cooler temperatures are expected Sunday with highs topping out in the 50s. Rain showers will continue Sunday night into Monday morning with remaining in the 50s Monday.