Weather Forecast: Afternoon & evening thunderstorms possible

MISSOULA — Our weather today will start out clear and cool, but we will quickly warm-up to high 90's and probably see some isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

These thunderstorms are finally appearing because we have some instability today that will allow them to trigger. You'll be feeling higher relative humidity levels, along with some winds, and sun to heat up the storms before they arrive.

The highest chance for rain is around 5:00 - 6:00 PM. The storms will not last long, but they can produce a heavy shower of rain.

On Saturday, we will see clearer skies and warm temperatures again. If you are making fun weekend plans, any outdoor activities would be best on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain hot into next week, with a drier cold front coming mid-week.

