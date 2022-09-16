Weather Forecast: Air quality improving over the weekend

MISSOULA — The view of the mountains is finally clearing up after a stretch of poor air quality.

Smoke will still impact air quality levels throughout the weekend, but Saturday looks to be the best day over the weekend to enjoy some outdoor activities.

On Sunday, the smoke looks to move to northwestern Montana and then clear out in the new week.

Rain chances dwindle as the hours go by today and Saturday will be clear of any widespread precipitation.

The rain chances return again for Sunday and the rest of next week.