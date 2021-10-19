Weather Forecast: Another beautiful day Tuesday

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be a bit cooler today, however, they'll still be running around 5 to 8 degrees above normal with highs mostly in the low 60s. Expect sunny skies overhead.

A weak system will bring increasing clouds Wednesday. A few light rain showers could also develop by late afternoon and evening. High temperatures remain in the low 60s.

Skies will clear Thursday making way for another beautiful fall day with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, the northern Rockies will be impacted by a large area of low pressure. This will send bits of energy through the region bringing scattered rain showers to western Montana. Temperatures will cool as well with highs dropping into the 50s by the weekend and this will continue into next week.

