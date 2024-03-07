Weather Forecast: Another cold night ahead

MISSOULA — Mostly to partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs ranging in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures will again quickly drop tonight after the sun sets. Expect temperatures in the single digits and teens to start your Friday.

High pressure will allow temperatures to warm into the 40s Friday then 50s Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds increase on Sunday as our next weather system approaches. This system will bring off-and-on valley rain/snow and mountain snow Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Highs will mostly be in the low to mid-40s.

After this, models are showing a big ridge of high-pressure building to end next week. If this happens, temperatures could warm well into the 50s and even push some 60s by next weekend.

Stay tuned for details moving forward.