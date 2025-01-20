Weather Forecast: Another cold one tonight

MISSOULA — Sunny and cold for your Monday with highs only in the single digits and teens.

With the clear skies, temperatures will quickly drop again tonight. Not quite as cold as this morning, but lows will mostly be in the single digits by tomorrow morning.

A weak high pressure ridge will slowly build through Thursday with temperatures warming each day. Highs will be back in the low to mid 30s by Thursday.

Our next weather system comes in the form of a cold front Thursday night and Friday. This will bring snow showers back to the forecast.

Behind the front highs will be back in the 20s and lows in the 0s for the weekend.