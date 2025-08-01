Weather Forecast: Another day, another round of thunderstorms

MISSOULA — Thunderstorms again popping up around the region today. Once again storms could produce very heavy rain.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Northwest Montana through tonight in anticipation of heavy rain setting up through the evening.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Saturday with cooler temperatures in place. Highs will mostly top out in the 70s.

We'll see a brief dry day on Sunday with highs in the 80s before another round of showers and storms moves in by Monday.

Overall, temperatures will remain on the cooler side throughout next week with highs running mostly in the 70s to low 80s.

