Weather Forecast: Another dry and warm period on the way

MISSOULA — After a cool last few days, temperatures will again start to warm up through the upcoming weekend and continue into the beginning of next week.

After a chilly start to the day Thursday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, highs will warm into the 60s and low 70s by the afternoon with sunny skies overhead.

A weak cold front will bring increasing clouds, slightly cooler temperatures and perhaps a stray shower or two Friday. Expect highs in the 60s.

High pressure builds this weekend and continues into next week. Highs will warm into the 70s Saturday and Sunday. The high pressure ridge then looks to be strongest by around next Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures during this time will be running around 10-15 degrees above average topping out in the 70s to low 80s.