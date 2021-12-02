Weather Forecast: Another mild day Thursday

MISSOULA — Another very mild December day is expected Thursday. In fact, Missoula has already broken it's record high for the day when the temperature was 60 degrees just after midnight. Kalispell has also tied their record high for the day currently sitting at 57 degrees as of 3:30 am.

A few light rain showers will be possible this morning across western Montana before drier weather sets up by the afternoon.

Cooler air slowly works it way back into the forecast for the weekend. Our next system will bring valley rain/snow showers and mountain snow back to the forecast Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s this weekend.

We are then watching for some much bigger changes to start next week. By Monday, a low pressure system along with much cooler air moves in, finally allowing for snow to make a return to western Montana. While details are still uncertain, heavy mountain snow along with accumulating snow in the valleys is looking more likely for the Monday-Tuesday time frame. Stay tuned for details as more information becomes available.

This system does look to be the beginning to a major pattern change as cold temperatures and snow finally becomes more likely through next week.