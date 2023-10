MISSOULA — It looks like we will have another couple of nice fall days in Western Montana.

We have a chance to break the record high of 72º on Friday in Missoula.

It will be warm again on Saturday with highs possibly topping out in the lower 70s.

There is a chance of rain on Sunday with highs in the mid-60s.

Then the real cooldown down begins with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s on Monday.

Watch the full forecast above.