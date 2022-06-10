Weather Forecast: Another rainy weekend ahead

MISSOULA — Rain showers are beginning to move into Western Montana this morning and its shaping up to be a very wet and soggy weekend.

An atmospheric river bringing intense precipitation to the region will occur Friday through Tuesday and result in rising water levels for area streams, creeks, and mainstem rivers. Forecast rain amounts will range between 1.00 to 3.00 inches Saturday through Monday across north central Idaho and western Montana, particularly locations along the Montana/Idaho border and the Glacier National Park Region. As a result, excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Rock and mud slides, debris flows, and landslips will also be possible during this time.

Now let's talk snow... There is the potential for 6"-to-12" of snow above 6,000 feet in the vicinity of Glacier National Park next Monday and Tuesday. Across the Northern Rockies there is increasing confidence that snow levels will lower between 5,000 to 6,000 feet Monday night into Tuesday, creating raw weather conditions in the back country. If you have plans to be in the mountains, be prepared for cold and snow.

Rain showers will eventually come to an end by Wednesday of next week with highs returning to the 70s and even low 80s by Thursday.