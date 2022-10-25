Weather Forecast: Another round of mountain snow tonight

MISSOULA - Other than a few light snow showers in the mountains a generally dry afternoon and evening is expected for western Montana Wednesday.

By early tomorrow morning, a weak low pressure system will bring additional snow to western Montana.

Even though this is the weakest system from the past few days, this one will bring the best chance for some light snow in the valleys of western Montana.

This will be most likely in the Mission, Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.

Snow amounts will be light with just a dusting expected.

Mountain passes such as Lolo and Lost Trail can expect around 3"-to-5" of additional snow.

A drier weather pattern sets up Thursday through Saturday with temperatures running around seasonal normal topping out in the 40s to low 50s.

Models are showing a wet and cool weather pattern setting up next week.

Exact details are still uncertain, however, there is the potential for an "Atmospheric River" event which would bring rain and snow to the valleys and significant snow to the mountains.

Stay tuned!