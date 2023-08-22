Weather Forecast: Another round of showers, storms, and mild temperatures

MISSOULA — Another round of rain showers, thunderstorms, and mild temperatures will be possible today thanks to a low pressure system off the Washington coast.

Some remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary are part of the potential moisture, but most of the rain today will be from the new source.

A few weather models predict more consistent showers, where others predict stronger thunderstorms with scattered showers. Ultimately, be prepared for rain and keep an eye out for the thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Yesterday, rain reports looked great for local areas and even better for fires! At the River Road East Fire near Paradise/Plains, at least 1.00" of rain was reported around 8 PM last night. Around the Ridge Fire near Hungry Horse, rain totals were somewhere between 0.63" - 0.81" at the same time.

Rain reports may differ, depending on location, even by a half mile or shorter distance. Right now, the local NWS radar is being serviced and is down, so any reports are from local observers who send information to the NWS Missoula office.

Temperatures will be mild again today, but enough to provide *some* heat for thunderstorms to develop.

Today is the last good chance this week for widespread moisture before we return to a more warm and dry pattern. By Thursday, temperatures will start to warm up and sunshine will return.