Weather Forecast: Another round of storms Thursday & Friday

MISSOULA — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are popping up again around Western Montana this afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain will be possible with the strongest storms.

Another round of storms will pop up Friday.

These storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

Looking at a nice weekend ahead with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A few thunderstorms will continue to develop, primarily in the mountains through the weekend.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: