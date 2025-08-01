Weather Forecast: Another round of thunderstorms Friday

MISSOULA — Another round of thunderstorms in forecast Friday. Storms today will be much weaker compared to the past few days.

No strong storms are expected and all Flash Flood Watches have expired. With that being said, some storms will be able to produce some heavy rain fall.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Saturday with cooler temperatures in place. Highs will mostly top out in the 70s.

We'll see a brief dry day Sunday with highs in the 80s before anther round of showers and storms move in by Monday.

Overall, temperatures will remain on the cooler side throughout next week with highs running mostly in the 70s to low 80s.