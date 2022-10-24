Weather Forecast: Another round of winter weather Monday night

MISSOULA - Our next weather system will bring another round of winter weather to the northern Rockies this afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the mountains of western Montana with 3"-to-8" possible for elevations above 4,500 feet.

Mountain passes will once again become slippery and snow-covered, especially tonight into Tuesday morning.

Valleys will mainly see rain or a rain/snow mix.

However, this system will keep most precipitation in the mountains with only very light showers in the valleys.

Another system will bring more mountain snow and valley rain/snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Once again, expect snow on the passes.

This time, there is a slightly better chance for valleys to pick up some light snow into Wednesday morning.

A drier period looks to set up Thursday into Saturday with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

This dry period doesn't look to last long as models are showing more wet and cool weather moving in as we start next week.

